CRABTREE TO SEEK SOUTH DAKOTA U.S. HOUSE SEAT

REPUBLICAN STATE SENATOR CASEY CRABTREE FROM MADISON, SOUTH DAKOTA IS JUMPING INTO THE RACE FOR SOUTH DAKOTA’S LONE U.S. HOUSE SEAT.

CRABTREE HAS SERVED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE SINCE 2020 AND WAS SENATE MAJORITY LEADER THE PAST TWO SESSIONS.

ON THE DEMOCRATIC SIDE, DELL RAPIDS RESIDENT SCOTT SCHLAGEL HAS ALSO FILED TO RUN.

CURRENT SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON HAS ANNOUNCED HE IS RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR IN THE STATE.

GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN HAS NOT ANNOUNCED IF HE WILL SEEK A FULL TERM IN OFFICE.

Photo from SD Legislature