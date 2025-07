ANDY LANGIN MEMORIAL SKATEBOARD CONTEST SET FOR COOK PARK

THE SIOUX CITY SKATEBOARD ASSOCIATION IS PRESENTING THE ANNUAL RIVERCADE ANDY LANGIN MEMORIAL SKATEBOARD CONTEST ON SATURDAY AT COOK PARK.

EVENT ORGANIZER DAVID HALL SAYS ANDY LANGIN PLAYED A BIG ROLE IN DEVELOPING THE COOK PARK SKATE PARK:

HALL EXPECTS A LOT OF COMPETITORS WILL TAKE PART IN THE EVENT:

THE EVENT WILL RUN FROM 1:00 PM TO 5:00 PM AND FEATURE JAM FORMAT HEATS, TROPHIES, PRIZES, AND A CASH PURSE FOR BEST TRICK.

ALL AGES AND SKILL LEVELS ARE WELCOME TO COMPETE OR COME OUT AND ENJOY THE ACTION.

ALL PROCEEDS FROM THIS EVENT WILL GO DIRECTLY TOWARD THE EXPANSION OF THE SIOUX CITY SKATEPARK.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO