ABDI SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON WITHOUT PAROLE

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON WITHOUT PAROLE FOR SHOOTING AND KILLING A NATIVE AMERICAN MAN FROM SIOUX CITY IN JUNE OF 2023.

IN APRIL, A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY FOUND 22-YEAR-OLD YASIN ABDI GUILTY OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER FOR THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 36-YEAR-OLD MARLON WHITEEYES.

WHITEEYES WAS SHOT FOUR TIMES IN A DISPUTE INVOLVING SEVERAL PEOPLE OUTSIDE OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT 14TH AND INGLESIDE.

HE LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE SENTENCE IS MANDATORY UNDER IOWA LAW.