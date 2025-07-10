RAGBRAI Starting in Orange City Next Week

Orange City, IA — RAGBRAI riders will “take off from tulip town” on July 19, 2025. The annual bike ride across Iowa will start in Orange City this year, bringing a flurry of commerce and activity to the Sioux County town. The RAGBRAI expo will be held in Orange City on the 19th from 12 – 9 pm.

The expo will host dozens of vendors, from bicycle dealers to merchandize trailers and food trucks. There will also be an Air Force ceremony and flyover as well as live music.

RAGBRAI, or the “Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa,” is the largest cycling tour in the world. The ride traverses Iowa west to east from the state line at the Missouri river to the border at the Mississippi River. It began in 1973 as a challenge between two Des Moines Register employees. As of 2024, over 474,000 riders have participated, covering 23,247 miles across Iowa.

RAGBRAI gives over one million dollars in financial support to the communities that host each year.