ONE INJURED IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY HOUSE FIRE

ONE FIREFIGHTER WAS INJURED LATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT A HOUSE FIRE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE IN THE 500 BLOCK OF EAST 25TH STREET SHORTLY AFTER 5 PM AND FOUND SMOKE AND FLAMES COMING FROM THE REAR AND ROOFTOP OF THE SINGLE STORY HOME.

ALL OCCUPANTS WERE SAFELY OUT OF THE HOME AND FIREFIGHTERS BROUGHT THE FIRE UNDER CONTROL WITHIN APPROXIMATELY 20 MINUTES.

A SOUTH SIOUX FIREFIGHTER SUSTAINED A SERIOUS NECK INJURY WHEN A SECTION OF THE CEILING COLLAPSED DURING THE OVERHAUL OF THE HOUSE.

HE WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AND ADMITTED FOR FURTHER TESTING.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AND THE DAKOTA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT SUPPLIED MUTUAL AID AT THE FIRE.

THE HOME WAS “RED TAGGED” BECAUSE OF MAJOR DAMAGE AND SEVEN RESIDENTS WERE DISPLACED AND ARE STAYING WITH AREA FAMILY MEMBERS.

THE FIRE WAS RULED ACCIDENTAL AND ORIGINATED ON THE BACK DECK WHERE AN OCCUPANT HAD BEEN COOKING BEFORE BRIEFLY LEAVING THE PROPERTY.

UPON RETURNING, THE OCCUPANT FOUND THE HOUSE ON FIRE.