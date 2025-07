NEBRASKA TROOPERS ARREST TWO SUSPECTS IN EMERSON

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED TWO PEOPLE FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN THURSTON COUNTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

A TROOPER ATTEMPTED TO STOP A CAR FOR SPEEDING AND DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER ON HIGHWAY 16, WEST OF PENDER AT APPROXIMATELY 9:15 P.M.

THE DRIVER REFUSED TO YIELD AND CONTINUED DRIVING EASTBOUND TOWARD PENDER, THEN FLED NORTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 9.

AS THE VEHICLE ENTERED EMERSON, THE TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY PERFORMED A TACTICAL VEHICLE INTERVENTION TO STOP THE VEHICLE.

AFTER REFUSING TO COMPLY WITH TROOPERS FOR SEVERAL MINUTES, THE MALE DRIVER AND PASSENGER WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT FURTHER INCIDENT.

BOTH WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL IN PENDER FOR MEDICAL CLEARANCE WHERE BOTH SUSPECTS WERE REPEATEDLY UNCOOPERATIVE.

THE DRIVER, 38-YEAR-OLD DAYTON HORTON OF NORFOLK, WAS ARRESTED FOR WILLFUL RECKLESS DRIVING, FLIGHT TO AVOID ARREST, MAKING TERRORISTIC THREATS, ASSAULT ON A PEACE OFFICER, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, AND SEVERAL OTHER CHARGES.

THE PASSENGER, 28-YEAR-OLD DARRION CHANG, WAS ARRESTED FOR OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER, DISTURBING THE PEACE, AND FALSE REPORTING.

BOTH MEN WERE LODGED IN THURSTON COUNTY JAIL.

FILE PHOTO