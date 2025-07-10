More than 120 jobs will be lost as Winnebago shutters two Iowa plants

More than 120 jobs will be lost as Winnebago shutters two Iowa...

Winnebago Industries plans to close two manufacturing facilities in northeast Iowa.

The Iowa Workforce Development’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining website shows the company has informed the state that 77 employees will be laid off at the Waverly facility on September 8th, with 18 being laid off at the Charles City campus on that same date.

An additional 26 will be let go when the Charles City plant fully closes on December 12th. In a statement released to the media,

Winnebago says they are working to streamline their operations by moving production from the two plants to their Forest City and Lake Mills locations.

They say the decision follows a comprehensive assessment and reflects the company’s proactive response to optimize their manufacturing footprint, enabling them to enhance operational efficiency and align production with consumer demand.

The announcement comes after Winnebago announced in May that they were laying off almost 200 employees at all four of their northern Iowa facilities.