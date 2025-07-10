Le Mars Closer to Demolishing Centennial Hall

Le Mars, IA — After asbestos removal is completed in Centennial Hall, the Le Mars will demolish former Westmar College Dorm, Centennial Hall. The building, which was constructed in 1968, has sat empty for more than 25 years.

Eocene Environmental Group of West Des Moines was approved to provide bidding and contract documents for the demolition of the building. Environmental Property Solutions is handling the asbestos removal and anticipates completion by September 29, with demolition by Eocene to occur afterwards.

Centennial Hall is in the Le Mars Highway 75 Bypass Urban Renewal Area and, so it is eligible for tax increment financing (TIF) reimbursement of costs. So far, the city has paid Eocene $3,700 for providing bidding and contract documents for asbestos abatement, and it will pay Eocene another $13,500 for helping the city with bidding and contract documents for the demolition.