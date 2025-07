EVANS TO SEEK REELECTION TO IOWA STATE SENATE

REPUBLICAN STATE SENATOR LYNN EVANS OF AURELIA IS ENDING HIS EXPLORATORY BID FOR CONGRESS IN IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT.

EVANS SAYS HE WILL INSTEAD SEEK REELECTION TO THE IOWA SENATE IN 2026.

IN A STATEMENT, EVANS SAID HIS PASSION REMAINS WITH HIS WORK AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN DES MOINES.

HIS ANNOUNCEMENT MEANS THE REPUBLICAN FIELD FOR THE CONGRESSIONAL SEAT CURRENTLY INCLUDES SIOUXLAND CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN AND HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER MATT WINDSCHITL.