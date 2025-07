ERNST SPONSORS FLOOD MITIGATION BILL

IN THE WAKE OF RECENT FLOODING IN TEXAS, AND PAST DAMAGING FLOODS IN IOWA AND ELSEWHERE, U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST AND THE SENATE COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE, ARE WORKING TO MITIGATE FLOOD RISK

FLOODBILL1 OC………ALREADY EXIST. :17

ERNST SAYS THE BILL INVOLVES THE U.S.DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE ASSISTING LANDOWNERS:

FLOODBILL2 OC…COST TO TAXPAYERS. :17

THE U.S.D.A WOULD TEAM WITH FARMERS IN RESTORATION ACTIVITIES LIKE REMOVING LEVEES AND REPLANTING NATIVE SPECIES THAT ARE CRITICAL FOR REDUCING FLOOD RISK AND IMPROVING NATURAL HABITAT.

FLOODBILL3 OC…VALUABLE LAND. :12

ERNST SAYS DEMOCRATIC SENATOR MICHAEL BENNETT OF COLORADO IS CO-SPONSORING THE BILL WITH HER IN A BIPARTISAN SOLUTION TO RESTORE IMPACTED FLOOD PLAINS.

SHE MADE HER COMMENTS ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE.”