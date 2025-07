DEMOCRATS NOMINATE DREY FOR IOWA DISTRICT ONE SENATE

THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY AND PRECINCT COMMITTEES OF IOWA SENATE DISTRICT 1 HAVE NOMINATED CATELIN DREY OF SIOUX CITY AS THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CANDIDATE TO SEEK TO FILL THE VACANCY CREATED BY THE DEATH OF STATE SENATOR ROCKY DE WITT.

DREY CAME TO SIOUX CITY TO ATTEND MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY IN 2006, WHERE SHE EARNED A DEGREE IN SPANISH AND PHOTOGRAPHY AND MET HER HUSBAND, TYREL.

SHE TAUGHT FIRST GRADE IN HONDURAS, AND SOCIAL WORK, WHERE SHE ASSISTED FAMILIES NAVIGATING THE CHILD WELFARE SYSTEM.

DREY IS THE FOUNDER OF MOMS FOR IOWA, AN INITIATIVE FOCUSED ON MAKING PUBLIC POLICY ACCESSIBLE TO IOWANS, PARTICULARLY PARENTS.

SHE IS A PAST PRESIDENT OF SIOUXLAND GO AND A FORMER BOARD MEMBER OF THE SIOUXLAND RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE.

PROFESSIONALLY, DREY IS AN ACCOUNT SUPERVISOR AT ANTIDOTE 71.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SET THE DATE OF AUGUST 26TH FOR THE SPECIAL ELECTION.