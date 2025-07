WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICANS HAVE CHOSEN CHRISTOPHER PROSCH AS THEIR NOMINEE FOR IOWA STATE SENATE DISTRICT ONE FOR THE SPECIAL ELECTION SET FOR AUGUST 26TH.

PROSCH IS RUNNING TO REPLACE THE LATE STATE SENATOR ROCKY DE WITT IN DES MOINES WHO RECENTLY PASSED AWAY AFTER BATTLING CANCER.

CHRISTOPHER PROSCH IS A SMALL BUSINESS OWNER THAT HAS WORKED IN POLITICS FOR OVER A DECADE, CONSULTING WITH REPUBLICAN CAMPAIGNS AND CAUSES ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

HE OWNS HIS OWN MEDIA CONSULTING FIRM IN SIOUX CITY.