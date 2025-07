USD CHEM LAB REMAINS CLOSED AFTER GAS LEAK

THE CHURCHILL-HAINES LAB BUILDING AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA REMAINS CLOSED AFTER A CHEMICAL SPILL FORCED AN EVACUATION OF THE BUILDING TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

OFFICIALS SAY A FACULTY MEMBER WAS WORKING ON A CHEMISTRY EXPERIMENT WHEN A SMALL GAS LEAK HAPPENED.

VERMILLION E-M-S WITH HELP FROM THE SIOUX FALLS HAZMAT UNIT SECURED THE AREA AND VENTILATED THE BUILDING.

NO ONE WAS HURT AND THERE IS NO ONGOING THREAT.

USD DECIDED TO HAVE THE BUILDING STAY CLOSED UNTIL 8 P.M. WEDNESDAY NIGHT AS A PRECAUTION.