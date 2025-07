STORM LAKE WOMAN TO SEEK DEMOCRATIC 4TH DISTRICT HOUSE NOMINATION

THE ONLY DEMOCRAT RUNNING FOR IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL SEAT SAYS SHE’S IN THE RACE TO HELP PEOPLE.

ASHLEY WOLFTORNABANE IS A STAY-AT-HOME MOTHER OF TWO FROM STORM LAKE.

SHE DECIDED TO ANNOUNCE HER CANDIDACY AFTER RYAN MELTON SUSPENDED HIS CAMPAIGN.

WOLFTORNABANE ORGANIZED TWO RECENT ANTI-TRUMP RALLIES AND SAYS POLITICIANS NEED TO LISTEN TO EVERYDAY PEOPLE AND THEIR CONCERNS, NOT THE SPECIAL INTERESTS OF BILLIONAIRES.

THE 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT INCLUDES 36 COUNTIES AND THE CITIES OF SIOUX CITY, AMES AND MARSHALLTOWN.

