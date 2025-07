Six Explorers Chosen For A.A. All Star Game

THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION HAS ANNOUNCED THAT OUTFIELDERS HENRY GEORGE AND ZAC VOOLETICH ALONG WITH PITCHERS KYLE MARMAN, FELIX CEPEDA, JARED WETHERBEE AND CHASE JESSEE HAVE BEEN SELECTED TO THE WEST DIVISION ALL-STAR TEAM FOR THE 2025 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION ALL-STAR GAME.

THE GAME TAKES PLACE ON JULY 22 AT NEWMAN OUTDOOR FIELD IN FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA.

GEORGE WAS NAMED THE STARTER IN THE OUTFIELD AND MARMAN WAS SELECTED FOR THE SECOND SEASON IN A ROW.

VOOLETICH, CEPEDA, WETHERBEE AND JESSEE WERE SELECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME.

HENRY GEORGE IS IN HIS FIRST SEASON WITH SIOUX CITY AND HAS BEEN AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS IN SEVERAL OFFENSIVE CATEGORIES THIS SEASON.

HE IS HITTING .323, PLACING HIM SEVENTH IN THE LEAGUE AND IS FOURTH IN ON-BASE PERCENTAGE AT .430.

RIGHT-HANDER KYLE MARMAN IS SECOND IN THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION IN STRIKEOUTS WITH 86, SECOND IN INNINGS PITCHED WITH 69.2 AND SIXTH IN ERA IN THE CIRCUIT AT 2.84.

pictured Kyle Marman