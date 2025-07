RIVER-CADE NAMES 1ST ALL FEMALE LEADERSHIP

RIVER-CADE HAS ANNOUNCED ITS FIRST ALL-FEMALE LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR THE 2025-26 SEASON.OF EVENTS.

LONGTIME BUSINESSWOMAN CHARESE YANNEY HAS BEEN NAMED PORT ADMIRAL AND REALTOR SYDNEY MCMANAMY-HERMANN IS THE NEW COMMODORE.

THIS MARKS THE FIRST TIME IN RIVER-CADE’S HISTORY THAT TWO WOMEN WILL SERVE IN THE ORGANIZATION’S TOP LEADERSHIP ROLES.

BOTH WOMEN WILL BE FEATURED PROMINENTLY IN THE ANNUAL RIVER-CADE PARADE, WHICH IS SCHEDULED FOR NEXT WEDNESDAY, JULY 16TH AT 6:30 P.M. IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

THE PARADE WILL ALSO SPOTLIGHT THIS YEAR’S PARADE MARSHALS, WHO REPRESENT THE PRESIDENTS AND VICE PRESIDENTS OF OUR LOCAL COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES.