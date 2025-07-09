Northwest Iowa Community College Foundation Will Offer American Legion of Iowa Foundation Scholarship

Sheldon, IA — The Northwest Iowa Community College Foundation recently received a grant from the American Legion of Iowa Foundation for two $1,000 scholarships. These funds are to be awarded this fall to NCC students who are also veterans.

On Wednesday, July 2, Charles Brunsting of the American Legion of Iowa, was on campus to present the check to Morgan Granstra from NCC’s Foundation.

The American Legion Foundation was incorporated in 1978 and its purpose is to provide financial assistance to promote Americanism, youth programs, veterans rehabilitation and community service in the state of Iowa.

For more information on the American Legion of Iowa Foundation Scholarship offered through the NCC Foundation, contact the Foundation Office at 800-352-4907.