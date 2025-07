MISSOURI RIVER RUNOFF REMAINS LOWER THAN NORMAL

JUNE RUNOFF IN THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN ABOVE SIOUX CITY WAS 3.3 MILLION ACRE-FEET, WHICH WAS JUST 60% OF AVERAGE.

THE UPDATED 2025 CALENDAR YEAR RUNOFF FORECAST FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN ABOVE SIOUX CITY, IOWA, CONTINUES TO BE BELOW AVERAGE.

JOHN REMUS, CHIEF OF THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS’ MISSOURI RIVER BASIN WATER MANAGEMENT DIVISION, SAYS THE MOUNTAIN SNOWPACK MELTED MORE RAPIDLY THAN NORMAL, AND ALL REACHES EXCEPT THE SIOUX CITY REACH EXPERIENCED BELOW NORMAL PRECIPITATION DURING JUNE.

GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES WERE REDUCED TO 25,000 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND IN LATE JUNE DUE TO RECENT RAINFALL, BUT MAINLY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN JULY.”

THE 2025 CALENDAR YEAR RUNOFF FORECAST ABOVE SIOUX CITY IS 19.1 MILLION ACRE FEET, 74% OF AVERAGE, AND SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN LAST MONTH’S FORECAST.