Iowa State To Open 2025 Football Season In Ireland

IOWA STATE AND KANSAS STATE WILL OPEN THE 2025 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON WITH A RIVALRY GAME IN DUBLIN, IRELAND.

THE CYCLONES AND WILDCATS WILL MEET ON AUGUST 23RD IN THE AER LINGUS COLLEGE FOOTBALL CLASSIC.

COACHES AND PLAYERS FROM BOTH TEAMS SAY STARTING THE SEASON WITH A CONFERENCE RIVALRY GAME ON AN INTERNATIONAL STAGE ADDS INTENSITY AND PRESSURE TO THEIR OFFSEASON PREPARATIONS.

IOWA STATE COACH MATT CAMPBELL SAYS HIS STAFF HAS ALSO FOCUSED ON THE LOGISTICAL CHALLENGES OF INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL AND ENSURING THE TEAM IS PREPARED FOR THE REST OF ITS EARLY-SEASON SCHEDULE.