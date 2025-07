SIOUX CITY’S FEDEX SHIPPING CENTER LOCATED AT 4929 HARBOR DRIVE IS CLOSING.

A STATEMENT FROM THE COMPANY SAYS THE CENTER LOCATED NEAR SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT WILL PERMANENTLY CLOSE ON AUGUST 30TH.

THE COMPANY STATEMENT DID NOT GIVE A REASON FOR THE CLOSING.

CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO CONTINUE TO DROP OFF AND PICK UP ELIGIBLE SHIPMENTS AT THE FEDEX OFFICE LOCATION AT 2828 HAMILTON BOULEVARD IN SIOUX CITY.

YOU MAY ALSO USE OTHER NEARBY AREA RETAIL LOCATIONS.