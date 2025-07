Sioux City, IA — The Employers’ Council of Iowa (ECI) is happy to once again be able to offer an OSHA 10 Hour Certification Class for General Industry. Class is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22nd from 8am-4:30pm and Wednesday, July 23rd from 8am-11:30am.

Cost is $60 by check made to ECI or cash at the start of class. They are unable to process credit card payments.

Lunch will be provided on the first day of class.

Email chad.hauswirth@iwd.iowa.gov to register or if you have questions.