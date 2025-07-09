Home Siouxland Business News Construction in Progress on New Horse Racing Track

Construction in Progress on New Horse Racing Track

Business News
12
South Sioux City, NE — This year, horse racing in Nebraska will gain a new racetrack thanks to Ho-Chunk Inc.  The company’s WarHorse Gaming subsidiary is building a new Atokad track south of Interstate 129.

The old Atokad track, which is east of Highway 75/77, only held one race per year, in order to maintain their license.  For the first year of the new track, this will continue—but Ho-Chunk has big plans for the future.  According to their CEO, Lance Morgan, they foresee a multimillion-dollar investment in track infrastructure, and five race days per year.  The company will also build a casino near the track.

Construction on the track began this spring, and single-day races will be held on August 16 this year.  Construction on the casino will begin next spring or summer.

