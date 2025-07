WINDSCHITL TO SEEK GOP 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL NOMINATION

A REPUBLICAN LEADER IN THE IOWA HOUSE IS NOW RUNNING FOR IOWA’S FOURTH DISTRICT SEAT IN THE U-S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES.

MATT WINDSCHITL OF MISSOURI VALLEY WAS FIRST ELECTED TO THE STATE LEGISLATURE IN 2006 — AND HE’S BEEN HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER SINCE THE FALL OF 2019.

WINDSCHITL SERVED EIGHT YEARS IN THE MARINE CORPS AND DID A TOUR OF DUTY IN IRAQ IN 2005.

HE WAS ELECTED TO THE IOWA HOUSE WHEN HE WAS 22 YEARS OLD AND WAS HONORABLY DISCHARGED FROM THE MARINES THREE YEARS LATER.

WINDSCHITL SAYS HIS APPROACH TO LAWMAKING IS SIMPLE.

HE SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY, WHETHER IT BE AT THE U.S. -MEXICO BORDER OR INTERNATIONALLY, IS A TOP ISSUE.

WINDSCHITL, IF ELECTED, PLEDGES TO PUSH TO REDUCE THE NATIONAL DEBT.

WINDSCHITL CURRENTLY WORKS FOR DOLL DISTRIBUTING, A BUSINESS THAT DISTRIBUTES BEER IN 44 IOWA COUNTIES AND EIGHT COUNTIES IN MINNESOTA.

HE PREVIOUSLY WORKED AS A CONDUCTOR FOR UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD AND AS A GUNSMITH.

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED HE IS SEEKING THE 4TH DISTRICT SEAT HELD BY REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA.

