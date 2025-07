SD BATHROOM LAW NOW IN EFFECT

A NEW SOUTH DAKOTA LAW, HOUSE BILL 12-59 IS NOW IN EFFECT.

IT BANS PEOPLE FROM USING BATHROOMS OR CHANGING SPACES IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS OR STATE BUILDINGS THAT DON’T MATCH THEIR BIOLOGICAL SEX.

GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN SAYS THE BILL PROTECTS PEOPLE FROM WHAT HE CALLS “THE WOKE AGENDA.”

SUPPORTERS ONLINE HAVE CELEBRATED ITS PASSAGE, BUT CRITICS, LIKE THE A-C-L-U’S SAMANTHA CHAPMAN, SAY IT UNFAIRLY TARGETS TRANSGENDER PEOPLE AND COULD EVEN AFFECT OTHERS UNINTENTIONALLY.

SHE POINTS OUT SCHOOLS ALREADY HAVE RULES TO ADDRESS HARASSMENT OR SAFETY CONCERNS.

SOUTH DAKOTA JOINS A GROWING LIST OF STATES WITH SIMILAR BATHROOM RESTRICTIONS.