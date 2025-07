OSBORN TO SEEK RICKETTS U.S. SENATE SEAT IN NEBRASKA

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE DAN OSBORN IS LAUNCHING ANOTHER RUN FOR THE U.S. SENATE IN NEBRASKA.

OSBORN UNSUCCESSFULLY RAN AGAINST REPUBLICAN SENATOR DEB FISCHER LAST YEAR AND LOST BY SEVEN PERCENTAGE POINTS.

THIS TIME HE WILL ATTEMPT TO WIN THE SEAT HELD BY PETE RICKETTS.

HE HAD BEEN WEIGHING RUNS FOR THE SENATE, THE U.S. HOUSE, OR GOVERNOR AND LAUNCHED A POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE TO SUPPORT WORKING-CLASS CANDIDATES.

REPUBLICANS HAVE ALREADY SIGNALED THAT THEY PLAN TO USE THE SAME PLAYBOOK THEY USED AGAINST OSBORN LAST YEAR AND CAST HIM AS A DEMOCRAT MASQUERADING AS AN INDEPENDENT.

campaign file photo