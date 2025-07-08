Jensen Performing Arts Seeking Dancers to Help Promote Sioux City

During this event, dancers will learn from industry leaders and experience first-hand how to perform on film and create a full commercial dance video.

Dancers will work with Nationally acclaimed Choreographer, Eric Campros. Campros is faculty of the world-renowned Broadway Dance Center in New York City. He has danced on Broadway in the sensational hit musicals Grease and Hello Dolly. He has toured with The Backstreet Boys, Usher, and Lil Kim, and performed alongside Britney Spears. He has numerous film credits and is currently the movement coordinator for the television series Law and Order.

Jessica McCully, Artistic Director of Jensen Performing Arts Center, said that opportunities like this one focusing on personal growth and performance are the cornerstone and purpose of our existence.

“There are plenty of opportunities to win trophies, but I often have to remind students that while winning trophies may be fun, when you are auditioning for a part or applying at a college, no one will ask you how many trophies you won”.

“It is experiences like these that will help students prepare for professional-level study and performance opportunities.”

Jensen Performing Arts Center (also known as Flux Dance Company) expands performing arts opportunities for Sioux City youth throughout the Siouxland Tri-State area.

To register for this event, go to https://www.jensenperformingartscenter.org/