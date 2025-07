IOWA D-N-R PREPARES FOR PHEASANT NUMBERS SURVEY

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES SAYS PHEASANT HUNTERS BAGGED MORE THAN 460,000 IOWA ROOSTERS IN 2024.

LAST FALL’S ESTIMATED PHEASANT HARVEST WAS THE SECOND HIGHEST IN NEARLY TWO DECADES, SURPASSED ONLY BY THE 2023 HARVEST OF 590,000.

ONLY SOUTH DAKOTA HAD MORE PHEASANTS HARVESTED LAST YEAR.

THE 2024 AUGUST PHEASANT SURVEY SHOWED A POPULATION DECLINE OF 14 PERCENT FROM 2023, LIKELY DUE TO SPRING FLOODING ACROSS NORTHWESTERN IOWA.

WILDLIFE BIOLOGIST TODD BOGENSCHUTZ SAYS THEY ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS YEAR’S AUGUST ROADSIDE SURVEY TO SEE WHERE THE BIRD NUMBERS ARE LEADING INTO THE 2025 SEASON.

THE STATEWIDE SURVEY IS CONDUCTED BY IOWA D-N-R STAFF BETWEEN AUGUST 1-15.