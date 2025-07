SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS WILL TEAM UP WITH SPECIAL OLYMPIC ATHLETES FROM THE SIOUX CITY KNIGHTS THIS THURSDAY EVENING FOR A FUNDRAISER EVENT.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS TO COME HUNGRY:

HE SAYS OFFICERS AND ATHLETES WILL BE SERVING UP BUTTER BURGERS AND CONCRETE MIXERS TO HELP RAISE FUNDS FOR IOWA SPECIAL OLYMPICS;

THIS COMMUNITY POLICING EVENT IS THURSDAY IN THE CULVER’S LOCATED AT 2420 HAMILTON BOULEVARD FROM 4PM UNTIL 8PM,