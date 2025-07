CORDOVA TAKES OVER AS SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT

THE NEW SUPERINTENDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS OFFICIALLY STARTED HIS DUTIES.

DR. JUAN CORDOVA TOOK OVER FROM DR. ROD EARLEYWINE ON JULY 1ST, FOLLOWING EARLEYWINE’S RETIREMENT.

HE HAS BEEN IN TOWN ABOUT A WEEK AND A HALF.

CORDOVA1 OC…….AND EXPLORE. :21

DR. CORDOVA HAS STARTED VISITING THE SCHOOL BUILDINGS IN THE DISTRICT, AND IS IMPRESSED NOT JUST BY THE SCHOOL STAFF, BUT ALSO THE PEOPLE IN OUR COMMUNITY:

CORDOVA2 OC…..GREAT DEAL OF INFORMATION. :23

DR. CORDOVA IS AWARE OF THE BUDGET CONSTRAINTS AND THE DIFFICULTY TO FINALIZE A DISTRICT PLAN BEFORE THE STATE LEGISLATURE DECIDES ON HOW MUCH FUNDING WILL BE ALLOCATED TO LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS EACH YEAR:

CORDOVA3 OC…..HAVE TO REVISE A BUDGET. :31

HE SAYS HE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO MEETING MORE TEACHERS AND LOCAL STATE LAWMAKERS AS THE SUMMER GOES ON, AS WELL AS BUSINESS LEADERS AND MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY.