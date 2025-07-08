52nd Annual Bill Diamond Antique and Classic Car Show This Weekend

Sioux City, IA — The Sioux City Museum and Historical Association will host their 52nd Annual Bill Diamond Antique and Classic Car Show on Sunday, July 13 from 11 am to 2 pm along the riverfront.

The show, which will be located on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center, is a free event featuring vehicles from the early 1900s up to today’s modern marvels. For those planning to participate, this Show and Shine event does not require pre-registration.

Food trucks, including Big Papa’s Grub on the Run and Patti’s Pit Stop, will be on site to provide concessions.