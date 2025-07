TATAICHY SENTENCING DELAYED

THE LACK OF AN INTERPRETER CAUSED A DELAY IN THE SENTENCING OF SEXLYN TATAICHY IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT MONDAY AFTERNOON.

TATAICHY WAS TO BE SENTENCED ON A CHARGE OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT IN THE DEATH OF HER TWO YEAR OLD SON LAST YEAR.

TATAICHY WAS EXPECTED TO ACCEPT A PLEA AGREEMENT REQUIRING HER TO PLEAD GUILTY TO ONE OF THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN DEATH.

THE OTHER TWO COUNTS, SECOND-DEGREE MURDER AND CHILD ENDANGERMENT-MULTIPLE ACTS, WILL BE DISMISSED ONCE THE JUDGMENT AND SENTENCE ARE FILED.

A COURT SPOKESMAN SAYS BECAUSE TATAICHY DOES NOT SPEAK ENGLISH AND THE COURT WAS NOT ABLE TO SUPPLY AN INTERPRETER, THE PROCEEDING WILL BE RESCHEDULED.

THE LE MARS WOMAN FACES UP TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON FOR THE COUNT OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN DEATH.