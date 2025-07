SUSPECT ARRESTED ON NUMEROUS COUNTS AT MORNINGSIDE RESIDENCE

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES AFTER BEING ARRESTED AT A MORNINGSIDE RESIDENCE THIS PAST WEEK.

62-YEAR-OLD STEVEN STARKS WAS WANTED FOR TWO OUTSTANDING WARRANTS FOR DRUG RELATED AND OTHER CHARGES.

POLICE RECEIVED A TIP THAT STARKS WAS AT HIS RESIDENCE THURSDAY NIGHT.

DURING A SEARCH OF THE HOME, HE WAS LOCATED IN THE BASEMENT, HIDING BEHIND A WATER HEATER IN A SMALL UTILITY ROOM.

STARKS WAS GIVEN MULTIPLE COMMANDS FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT TO COME OUT, BUT REFUSED.

AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION THE DEFENDANT WAS APPREHENDED.

STARKS CHARGES INCLUDE METH AND MARIJUANA RELATED DRUG COUNTS AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS, AND FAILURE TO AFFIX A DRUG TAX STAMP.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $150-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.