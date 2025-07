SPIRIT LAKE MAN DIES IN MULTI VEHICLE CRASH

A SPIRIT LAKE MAN HAS DIED AND ANOTHER INJURED FOLLOWING A MULTI VEHICLE ACCIDENT SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IOWA.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE SPIRIT LAKE VICTIMS WERE ON SEPARATE MOTORCYCLES DRIVING WEST ON IOWA HIGHWAY 9 WHEN AN ONCOMING EAST BOUND BUICK DRIVEN BY 95 YEAR OLD LEROY WEAVER OF BUFFALO CENTER CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND SIDESWIPED A HARLEY DRIVEN BY 64 YEAR OLD DANIEL RAAK AND THEN STRUCK A HARLEY TRIKE DRIVEN BY 21- YEAR-OLD DAVID RAAK HEAD ON.

DAVID RAAK WAS EJECTED AND DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN THE ACCIDENT.

A 21-YEAR-OLD FEMALE PASSENGER FROM SOUTH DAKOTA WAS INJURED AND HOSPITALIZED ALONG WITH DANIEL RAAK AND THE DRIVER OF THE BUICK.

THE BUICK LEFT THE ROAD AND ENDED UP IN A DITCH.