SC POLICE SAY FEWER FIREWORKS COMPLAINTS REPORTED THIS JULY 4TH HOLIDAY

SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS OVERALL DID A DECENT JOB IN FOLLOWING IOWA’S NEW FIREWORKS LAW.

CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS OFFICERS RESPONDED TO FEWER COMPLAINT CALLS THAN IN RECENT YEARS:

RESIDENTS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO DISCHARGE FIREWORKS ON CITY OWNED PROPERTY:

SGT. GILL SAYS OTHER THAN THAT, OFFICERS WEREN’T ASKED TO RESPOND TO MANY OTHER FIREWORKS RELATED CALLS:

GILL SAYS HE IS NOT AWARE OF ANY SERIOUS INJURIES RELATED TO FIREWORKS BEING REPORTED LOCALLY.