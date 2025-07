DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE NATHAN SAGE OF IOWA SAYS HE HAS RAISED OVER $705,000 IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2025.

SAGE IS A FIRST-TIME CANDIDATE SEEKING THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR THE SENATE SEAT CURRENTLY HELD BY REPUBLICAN JONI ERNST.

SAGE’S CAMPAIGN REPORTS THEY RECEIVED DONATIONS FROM OVER 21,000 PEOPLE WITH AN AVERAGE DONATION OF $22.08.

SAGE RECEIVED DONATIONS FROM INDIVIDUALS IN 94 OUT OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES.