PILLEN SENDS FLOOD RECOVERY TEAM TO TEXAS

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS DIRECTED THE DEPLOYMENT OF NEBRASKA TASK FORCE ONE URBAN SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAM TO FLOOD-STRICKEN AREAS OF TEXAS.

THE 45-MEMBER GROUP, INCLUDING TWO CANINE TEAMS, LEFT LINCOLN AROUND 4:30 MONDAY AFTERNOON AND IS EXPECTED TO ARRIVE IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS TUESDAY MORNING.

THE NEBRASKA TASK FORCE ONE TEAM WILL BE TRANSPORTING BOATS, VEHICLES AND OTHER EQUIPMENT NECESSARY FOR NAVIGATING AREAS DEVASTATED BY THE FLOOD WATERS.

THE GROUP IS EXPECTED TO BE DEPLOYED FOR UP TO 14 DAYS.

FILE PHOTO