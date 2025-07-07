Hardline Coffee Co. Offers “Saturday Morning Cartoons” Coffee

Sioux City, IA — At Hardline Coffee Co., owner Nisa Salmen is offering a “Saturday Morning Cartoons” drink for the fourth year in a row. This year, the themed latte comes with a double shot of espresso, orange bergamot syrup, milk, and a fruity pebble garnish—all meant to evoke the spirit of the TV show “The Flinstones.”

Their other summer drinks include the “Kokomo,” a chocolatey-coconut concoction, and a variety of refreshers and infused lemonades.

They “strive to embrace a creative mindset, inspire a radically expressive culture, and empower ethically conscious communities.” In line with their mission to provide “ethically-sourced and environmentally conscious products to a growing community with dietary restrictions,” the coffee shop makes their vegan, gluten-free syrups in house.