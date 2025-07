U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST HAS ENDORSED CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA IN HIS BID TO BECOME THE NEXT GOVERNOR OF IOWA.

ERNST SAYS FEENSTRA IS A PROVEN CONSERVATIVE WHO HAS DELIVERED RESULTS FOR IOWA IN CONGRESS.

SHE SAYS FEENSTRA HAS WORKED WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP TO SECURE OUR BORDER, CUT TAXES FOR IOWA FAMILIES, INVEST IN OUR RURAL MAIN STREETS, AND SUPPORT OUR FARMERS AND AGRICULTURAL COMMUNITIES.

FEENSTRA SAYS HE IS ‘HUMBLED TO BE ENDORSED BY SENATOR ERNST.

KSCJ file photo