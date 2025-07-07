Home Siouxland Business News Crazy Days in Le Mars This Week

Crazy Days in Le Mars This Week

Le Mars, IA — The Le Mars Chamber will host their annual Crazy Days from July 9 -12.

Fourteen local businesses are bringing back the fun with crazy deals, sidewalk sales, and a throwback vibe from years past. It’s the perfect time to shop local, snag great bargains, and clear the shelves as we make room for fall inventory. Don’t miss the energy, excitement, and unbeatable prices—all happening right on the sidewalk!

Participating businesses include:

Hotopp Jewelry & Gifts26 Central Ave NE
Mescher’s Clothing10 Central Ave
Shop Cary-15 Central Ave S
Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor-115 Central Ave NW
Sugar-n- Spice/Lily Zita Boutique-15 Central Ave S
The Wash House18 Plymouth St SE
Browns Century Theater & Gift Shoppe11 Central Ave NW

Bling-N-Fashions17 Central Ave NW
Piece of Cake25 Central Ave S
Willow Creek Golf Course935 Park Ln
Le Mars Ace Hardware-23 First Ave SW
Get Branded 36026 1st Ave SW
Second Chapter Gently Used Books- 104 Central Ave NE
Wise I Brewery- 15 Second St NE

