THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION ANNOUNCES THE CLOSURE OF THE EASTBOUND LANE OF 36TH STREET BETWEEN HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND GRANDVIEW BOULEVARD.

THE CLOSURE WILL ALLOW CITY CREWS TO MAKE STREET REPAIRS AT THE LOCATION.

THE LANE CLOSURE WILL BEGIN THIS MORNING, JULY 7TH, AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JULY 11TH., WEATHER DEPENDENT.

ALTERNATING TRAFFIC WILL BE MAINTAINED, AND MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO REDUCE SPEED AND DRIVE CAUTIOUSLY IN THE CLOSURE AREA.