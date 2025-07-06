“Sweet” Ticketing Program in Sioux City

Sioux City, IA — The City of Sioux City Police Department, in partnership with Opportunities Unlimited and Siouxland Dairy Queens, is once again promoting the “You’ve Been Ticketed” program – a fun and meaningful way to promote helmet safety for kids in our community.

If an SCPD Officer or Volunteer Trailblazer spots a child wearing a helmet while riding their bike, scooter, skateboard, or rollerblades, that child will receive a “ticket” for a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen.

The initiative is part of OU’s “Gotta Brain, Getta Helmet” campaign and encourages safe riding habits with a cool reward.