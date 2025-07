South Sioux City, NE — The SSC Fire Department will host a Craft Fair & Lunch on Saturday, July 12 from 10 am – 2 pm at Memorial Hall. Vendors will have crafts, jewelry, housewares, and sweet treats for sale. A free-will donation will also be taken to help support volunteer firefighters.

Join the South Sioux City Volunteer Firefighters Association for a fun-filled day of shopping, food, and community spirit!