TRUMP CELEBRATES BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL IN DES MOINES

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CELEBRATED RECENT VICTORIES WITH A LARGE CROWD ON THE IOWA STATE FAIRGROUNDS IN DES MOINES THURSDAY NIGHT.

TRUMPBILL1 OC……….GREAT AGAIN (CROWD FADE) :12

TRUMP SAYS HIS SECOND TERM AS PRESIDENT IS MUCH MORE CONSEQUENTIAL THAN HIS FIRST, DRIVEN BY THE DOMESTIC AGENDA OUTLINED IN THE LEGISLATION HE INTENDED TO SIGN FRIDAY.

TRUMPBILL2 OC…….GOTTA BEAT ‘EM.” :11

TRUMP SPOKE FOR OVER AN HOUR, AND SAYS HIS TOP AIDES ARE “WORKING ON LEGISLATION” THAT WOULD LET FARMERS VOUCH FOR EMPLOYEES WHO ENTERED THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY.

HE SAYS U-S AG SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS TOLD HIM FARMERS ARE “LOSING A LOT OF WORKERS” AS HIS ADMINISTRATION PURSUES ITS AGGRESSIVE DEPORTATION EFFORT.

TRUMPBILL3 OC……….PEOPLE HAPPY :24

TRUMP’S APPEARANCE ON THE IOWA STATE FAIRGROUNDS WAS THE KICK-OFF EVENT FOR AMERICA 250 — THE COMMISSION PLANNING A SERIES OF CELEBRATIONS TO MARK THE 250TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COUNTRY’S INDEPENDENCE.

HE ANNOUNCED THERE WILL BE “PATRIOT GAMES” LEADING UP TO JULY 4TH, 2026.

TRUMPBILL4 OC……. REALLY DOING IT (CROWD FADE) ;17

TRUMP ALSO ANNOUNCED HE SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER TO RAISE NATIONAL PARK FEES FOR ANYONE WHO IS NOT A U-S CITIZEN, AS WELL AS IMPROVE AFFORDABILITY AND SERVICES FOR U.S. CITIZENS TO RAISE MONEY FOR EVENTS AT EVERY NATIONAL PARK TO MARK THE 250TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COUNTRY’S INDEPENDENCE FROM BRITAIN.

RADIO IOWA