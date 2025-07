FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-29 NORTHBOUND

ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A MOTORCYCLE CRASH THURSDAY NIGHT ON INTERSTATE 29 IN SIOUX CITY.

CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE WERE DISPATCHED JUST BEFORE 8 PM TO MILE MARKER 149 OF I-29 NORTHBOUND. RESPONDERS FOUND THE MOTORCYCLE DRIVER, A 49 YEAR OLD MALE FROM SIOUX CITY, WHO HAD SUSTAINED LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THE VICTIM, WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL,WHERE HE LATER DIED.

WITNESSES TOLD INVESTIGATORS THAT THE MOTORCYCLE WAS TRAVELING NORTHBOUND AT A SPEED HIGHER THAN OTHER TRAFFIC, AND THE RIDER APPEARED TO LOSE CONTROL AND WAS THROWN OVER THE FRONT OF THE MOTORCYCLE, STRIKING THE PAVEMENT.

THE UNIDENTIFIED MOTORCYCLE OPERATOR WAS NOT WEARING A HELMET DURING THE ACCIDENT.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.