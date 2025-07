CITY TRANSIT AGAIN OFFERS BUS RIDES TO SATURDAY IN THE PARK

SIOUX CITY TRANSIT WILL OFFER BUS SERVICE TO AND FROM THE SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL ON SATURDAY, JULY 5TH FROM 11 A.M. UNTIL APPROXIMATELY 11:30 P.M.

THE BUSES WILL RUN BETWEEN THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER MAIN ENTRANCE AREA UP TO GRANDVIEW PARK’S SOUTH ENTRANCE AT 24TH STREET.

THE BUS FARES ARE $1.80 FOR AN ADULT ONE WAY OR $3.60 FOR A ROUND TRIP PASS AND $5.00 FOR A MULTI TRIP DAY PASS.

STUDENTS $1.55 ONE WAY AND SENIOR CITIZENS & DISABLED ARE 90 CENTS EACH WAY.

CHILDREN UNDER 5 ARE FREE WITH AN ADULT.

RIDERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO PURCHASE A RETURN TRIP TOKEN IN ADVANCE.

BUS DRIVERS WILL ACCEPT CASH ONLY BUT CANNOT MAKE CHANGE.

FARE TOKENS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE THROUGH THE DAY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER BUS STOP.