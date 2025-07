BERNSTEIN EXPECTS BIG CROWD FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK

A GREAT LINEUP OF NEW AND OLD MUSIC ACTS WILL TAKE TO THE STAGE FOR THE 35TH ANNUAL SATURDAY IN THE PARK FESTIVAL AT GRANDVIEW PARK.

CONCERT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS THIS YEAR’S MAIN STAGE HEADLINER, TEDDY SWIMS,WILL ATTRACT A BIG CROWD TO THE FREE CONCERT:

STAY HYDRATED.

BERNSTEIN SAYS THE CROWDS WHO ATTEND THE FREE FESTIVAL EVERY YEAR ALWAYS RESPOND WELL:

EVERYONE RESPECTS EVERYBODY.

MAVIS STAPLES AND KINGFISH INGRAM WILL ALSO PERFORM, RETURNING SATURDAY IN THE PARK TO ITS ORIGINAL BLUES ROOTS.

THE ABE STAGE HEADLINER AT SATURDAY IN THE PARK IS TEXAS RAPPER “THAT MEXICAN O-T” AND ALSO RAPPER RIFF RAFF.

THE FESTIVAL BEGINS AT NOON WITH PHYL CLAEYS SINGING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AND WRAPS UP WITH A FIREWORKS SHOW AT 10:30 P.M.