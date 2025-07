TRUMP’S “BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL” PASSED BY CONGRESS

THE FOUR REPUBLICANS WHO REPRESENT IOWA IN THE U-S HOUSE ALL VOTED TO APPROVE THE BIG BUDGET BILL THAT IMPLEMENTS PRESIDENT TRUMP’S PRIORITIES, INCLUDING AN EXTENSION OF THE TAX CUTS HE SIGNED INTO LAW IN 2017.

FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA GAVE A SPEECH ON THE HOUSE FLOOR EARLY THURSDAY MORNING.

FEENSTRA SAYS THE BILL WILL VIRTUALLY ELIMINATE THE ESTATE TAX BY PERMANENTLY RAISING THE AMOUNT SOMEONE CAN INHERIT — WITHOUT PAYING FEDERAL TAXES — TO 15 MILLION DOLLARS.

DEMOCRATIC HOUSE MINORITY LEADER HAKEEM JEFFRIES OF NEW YORK BROKE THE “MAGIC MINUTE” RECORD BY SPEAKING FOR OVER EIGHT HOURS IN OPPOSITION OF THE BILL THURSDAY.

AFTER THAT, REPUBLICANS PASSED THE MEASURE, WITH FEENSTRA RELEASING A STATEMENT SAYING “PRESIDENT TRUMP’S ‘ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ IS THE LARGEST TAX CUT FOR IOWA FAMILIES, FARMERS, WORKERS, SENIORS, AND SMALL BUSINESSES IN AMERICAN HISTORY.

THIS LEGISLATION WILL DRAMATICALLY GROW OUR ECONOMY, CUT DEFICITS, SPUR U.S. MANUFACTURING, FULLY FUND THE BORDER WALL, AND SUPPORT AMERICAN ENERGY INDEPENDENCE.

TRUMP IS EXPECTED TO SIGN THE BILL JULY 4TH.

