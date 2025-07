SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE A MARDI GRAS PARADE THURSDAY AT 6 P.M. WITH THE PARADE PRESENTED BY STATE STEEL.

THE MARDI GRAS PARADE HAS A NEW ROUTE, TAKING PLACE ALONG THE RIVERFRONT.

THE PARADE WILL START AT THE WESLEY PARKWAY BRIDGE, HEAD EAST ON LARSEN PARK ROAD, TRAVELING ON THE NORTH HALF OF THE ANDERSON DANCE PAVILION, AND ENDING AT THE CHRIS LARSEN YOGA LAWN.

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF BEADS WILL BE THROWN INTO THE CROWD THAT LINES THE PARADE ROUTE.