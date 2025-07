THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF A FORMER SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN THE 1983 SHOOTING DEATH OF A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN CONTINUED AGAIN.

62-YEAR-OLD THOMAS POPP IS CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF 18-YEAR-OLD TERRI MCCAULEY.

BOTH THE STATE AND THE DEFENSE JOINTLY MOVED TO CONTINUE THE JURY TRIAL TO AUGUST 12TH AT 9:30 AM IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER COURTROOM.

A PRE-TRIAL HEARING HAS BEEN SET FOR AUGUST 6TH AT 1:30 PM.

POPP REMAINS HELD ON THREE MILLION DOLLARS BOND.