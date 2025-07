DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERT SET FOR JULY 4TH

EVEN THOUGH FRIDAY IS JULY 4TH, DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERT PROMOTER BRENT STOCKTON SAYS THERE WILL BE THE SECOND OF FOUR “FIRST FRIDAY” CONCERTS ON THE PUBLIC MUSEUM GREENSPACE THIS WEEK AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS;

SATURDAY IN THE PARK.

THE HEADLINER IS A BAND WHO WILL BRING A MARDI GRAS FLAIR TO THE MUSEUM GREENSPACE:

NEW ORLEANS AREA.

THE BAND IS FRONTED BY CHRIS TOMLIN AND STOCKTON SAYS THEY ARE HIGH ENERGY:

HAVE THEM THERE.

THE SHOW STARTS AT 7 P.M. WITH A FIVE DOLLAR ADMISSION FEE FOR THE SHOW.